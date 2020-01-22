COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 22).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$35,010, down from S$35,320 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$37,705 from S$37,109.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$25,001 from S$24,402 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,610, up from S$3,989 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$37,500 from S$38,000.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,515 bids were received, with a quota of 3,456 COEs available.