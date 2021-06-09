COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jun 9).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$48,510, up from S$41,801 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$60,109 from S$58,089.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$37,002 from S$41,701 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,703, up from S$8,701 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$61,112 from S$62,000.

A total of 4,066 bids were received, with a quota of 2,753 COEs available.