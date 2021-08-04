COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Aug 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$45,189, down from S$47,010 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$56,001 from S$59,501.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$42,589 from S$39,523 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,899, up from S$8,689 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$59,599 from S$60,001.

A total of 3,189 bids were received, with a quota of 2,342 COEs available.