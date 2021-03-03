COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 3).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$41,996, up from S$41,001 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$45,001 from S$46,002.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$37,513 from S$40,890 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,752, up from S$7,500 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$47,001 from S$47,506.

A total of 3,933 bids were received, with a quota of 2,922 COEs available.