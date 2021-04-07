COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 7).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$45,600, up from S$44,589 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$52,309 from S$47,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$36,134 from S$39,589 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,000, up from S$7,791 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$52,200 from S$47,806.

A total of 4,594 bids were received, with a quota of 2,960 COEs available.