COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Friday (Feb 8).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$25,689, down from S$26,170 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$34,509 from S$33,989.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$26,378 from S$26,230 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,709, up from S$2,889 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$35,310 from S$33,689.

A total of 6,483 bids were received, with a quota of 4,427 COEs available.