COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 20).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,659, up from S$26,309 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$39,401 from S$36,961.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$27,021 from S$27,010 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,469, down from S$3,602 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$41,000 from S$37,620.

A total of 6,262 bids were received, with a quota of 4,386 COEs available.