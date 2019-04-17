COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums continued their upward trend, closing mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Apr 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$33,199, up from S$29,159 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$48,000 from S$43,102.

Open category COEs rose to S$52,410 from S$48,209. This is the highest figure in more than a year and the first time it has surpassed the S$50,000 mark since Dec 6, 2017​​​​​​​.

COEs in this category can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars.



For commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, COE premiums rose to S$32,001 from S$27,589 in the previous bidding exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,452, down from S$3,501 in the last exercise.



A total of 6,239 bids were received, with a quota of 4,395 COEs available.