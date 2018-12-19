COE prices close mostly higher in last bidding exercise of the year

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 19), the last tender for 2018.

The biggest increase was seen in Category A, for cars 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp. Premiums closed at S$25,501, an increase from the nine-year low of S$23,568 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B remain the same at S$31,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$27,001 from S$27,009 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,789, up from S$3,399 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$31,809 from S$30,851.

A total of 7,189 bids were received, with a quota of 5,125 COEs available.