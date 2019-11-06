COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 6).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$30,000, down from S$32,309 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$40,009 from S$41,805.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,392 from S$26,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,100, up from S$3,889 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$40,101 from S$42,020.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,456 bids were received, with a quota of 3,454 COEs available.