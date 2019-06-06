COE prices close mostly lower but premiums for small cars climb

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) prices closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Thursday (Jun 6). With the exception of premiums for small cars, all other categories saw a drop in prices.

In Category A, for cars 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums went up sharply by about S$3,000 to close at S$30,009. This is up from S$27,000 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$39,728 from S$42,564.

The biggest drop was for open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars. Premiums fell to S$42,002 from S$47,000.



COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$25,502 from S$27,400 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,090, down from S$3,202 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 5,656 bids were received, with a quota of 4,257 COEs available.