COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,699, down from S$32,999 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$32,801 from S$32,889.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$24,202 from S$25,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,310, up from S$4,309 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$32,500 from S$33,301.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,584 bids were received, with a quota of 3,206 COEs available.