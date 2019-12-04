COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 4).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$33,009, up from S$32,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$37,900 from S$39,700.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$23,704 from S$24,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,789, down from S$3,921 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$38,889 from S$40,889.

A total of 4,479 bids were received, with a quota of 3,438 COEs available.