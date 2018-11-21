COE prices for cars close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 21).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$25,000, down from S$28,199 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$31,101 from S$32,302.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$30,959 from S$32,000 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$2,989, up from S$2,509 in the last exercise.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$27,509 from S$29,501.

A total of 6,950 bids were received, with a quota of 5,045 COEs available.