COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

File photo of traffic in Singapore. (Photo: Hester Tan)
SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly higher in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 20).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$26,301, up from S$25,689 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$35,403 from S$34,509.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$26,914 from S$26,378 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,689, down from S$3,709 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$36,667 from S$35,310.

A total of 6,445 bids were received, with a quota of 4,403 COEs available.

Source: CNA/ic(hm)

