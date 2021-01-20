COE prices close higher in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher across the board in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Jan 20).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$43,501, up from S$40,609 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$50,100 from S$49,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, rose to S$40,999 from S$35,900 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,589, up from S$7,501 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$51,900 from S$49,489.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,729 bids were received, with a quota of 3,379 COEs available.