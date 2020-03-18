COE prices for cars close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Mar 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$31,210, down from S$32,699 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$30,012 from S$32,801.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$22,002 from S$24,202 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$4,489, up from S$4,310 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, stay unchanged at S$32,500.

A total of 4,755 bids were received, with a quota of 3,334 COEs available.