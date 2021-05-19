COE prices close mostly lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mostly lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 19).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$41,801, down from S$48,002 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$58,089 from S$60,001.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$41,701 from S$43,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,701, up from S$8,011 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$62,000 from S$63,002.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 3,917 bids were received, with a quota of 2,710 COEs available.