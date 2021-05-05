COE prices close mixed in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (May 5).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$48,002, down from S$49,640 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$60,001 from S$61,190.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$43,001 from S$44,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$8,011, up from S$8,000 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$63,002 from S$62,100. Open category COEs are at the highest since July 2015.

A total of 3,893 bids were received, with a quota of 2,726 COEs available.

COE prices rose sharply in the last tender two weeks ago, with premiums for Category B surging to the highest in more than five years.