COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

Singapore

COE prices close mostly higher in latest bidding exercise

singapore traffic, cars, coe - file photo
File photo of cars, motorcycles and goods vehicles on Singapore roads. (Photo: Jeremy Long)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed higher in all categories except for commercial vehicles in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Nov 18).  

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$37,690, up from S$35,990 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$41,101 from S$39,000.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$30,334 from S$31,502 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,300, up from S$7,251 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$41,503 from S$39,500.

A total of 4,999 bids were received, with a quota of 3,405 COEs available.

Source: CNA/zl

Tagged Topics

Bookmark