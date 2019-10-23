COE premiums for smaller cars fall the most in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed mixed in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Oct 23).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,309, down from S$34,001 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B rose to S$41,805 from S$41,361.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$26,001 from S$26,509 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,889, up from S$3,800 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, rose to S$42,020 from S$41,001.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,904 bids were received, with a quota of 3,510 COEs available.