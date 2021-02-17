COE prices close lower in latest bidding exercise

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums closed lower in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Feb 17).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$41,001, down from S$42,000 in the last exercise.

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$46,002 from S$46,790.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$40,890 from S$45,001 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$7,500, down from S$7,506 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$47,506 from S$49,778.

A total of 4,036 bids were received, with a quota of 2,962 COEs available.