COE prices fall across all categories

SINGAPORE: Certificate of Entitlement (COE) premiums fell across all categories in the latest bidding exercise on Wednesday (Dec 18).

For Category A cars, or those 1,600cc and below with horsepower not exceeding 130bhp, premiums closed at S$32,889, down from S$33,009 in the last exercise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Premiums for larger and more powerful cars in Category B fell to S$36,000 from S$37,900.

COEs for commercial vehicles, which include goods vehicles and buses, fell to S$23,200 from S$23,704 in the previous bidding exercise.

Motorcycle premiums closed at S$3,658, down from S$3,789 in the last exercise.

Open category COEs, which can be used for any vehicle type but end up being used mainly for large cars, fell to S$37,989 from S$38,889.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 4,294 bids were received, with a quota of 3,443 COEs available.