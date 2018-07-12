More COEs available from August to October 2018

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota between August and October will go up by about 12 per cent from the previous quarter, according to figures released by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Jul 12).

There will be 27,683 COEs for all vehicle categories for the coming quarter starting in August, up from the 24,614 COEs for May to July.

The quota for small cars (Category A) rose while that for cars in Category B and in the Open Category dipped slightly.

The quota for goods vehicles and buses saw a slight increase while the quota for motorcycles went up by about 56 per cent.

In Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, there will be a total of 9,986 COEs. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 3,328.

Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 7,589 COEs, which is slightly lower than the last quarter. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 2,529.

Open category COEs will see a quota of 3,165. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,055.



As for goods vehicles and buses in Category C, the COE quota is 2,024. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 674.

In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 4,919. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,639.