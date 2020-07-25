Fewer COEs available from August to October

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for August to October will be 18,626 for August to October, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) in a news release on Saturday (Jul 25).

This is a drop from the 19,055 COEs available from February to April.



Category A – for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW – will have a quota of 5,903 from August to October.

This is higher than the quota of 5,836 from February to April, and works out to an average monthly quota of 1,967.

Category B – for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW – will have a quota of 5,188 from August to October, lower than the previous quarter's 5,898.

Goods vehicles and buses in category C will have a COE quota of 2,023, with an average monthly quota of 674.

The quota for motorcycles in category D will be 2,802, a decline from 3,465 in the last quarter. It works out to an average monthly quota of 934.

COEs in the open category, which can be used for all vehicles except motorcycles, will have a quota of 2,710, up from 1,967 in the previous quarter.

Bidding under this quota starts on the first Monday in August.

The announcement of the latest quota follows the resumption of COE bidding on Jul 8. COE bidding exercises were suspended in April, May and June due to the closure of motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms as part of COVID-19 restrictions.



19,490 COEs from the suspended bidding exercises will be redistributed over 24 bidding exercises from July onwards, said LTA.



One-third of the COEs will be returned from July to September, and the remaining two-thirds will be returned over the next nine months from October to June 2021, the agency added.

There are 5,773 additional COEs in the August to October quota from this redistribution.



Including the additional COEs from August to October, a total of 7,935 out of the 19,490 COEs have been redistributed for bidding, said LTA.