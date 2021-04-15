Fewer COEs available for May to July, quota lowest in 6 years

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for May to July 2021 has been set at 16,010, the lowest in more than six years.

A total of 14,114 COEs were available from February to April 2015.

The latest quota for the upcoming three-month period is a drop from the 17,511 that was available from February to April, which in turn had also seen a decrease from the 19,994 for the November 2020 to January 2021 period.

The Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Thursday (Apr 15) gave a breakdown of the COEs available for the May to July period.

Category A (cars up to 1,600cc and 97kW) will have a quota of 4,973, lower than previous quarter's 5,299.

Category B (cars above 1,600cc and 97kW) will have a quota of 4,856, a drop from 5,651.



Goods vehicles and buses in category C will have a quota of 943, compared to the previous quarter's 1,535.



The quota for Category D (motorcycles) is the only one to have increased, from 3,250 (February to April) to 3,686 (May to July).

COEs in category E, which is open to all vehicles except for motorcycles, will have a quota of 1,552, down from 1,776 in the previous quarter.

Bidding under this quota will start on the first Monday in May.

COE bidding resumed in July 2020, following the suspension of exercises in April, May and June 2020 due to the closure of motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms as part of COVID-19 restrictions.



A total of 19,490 COEs from the suspended bidding exercises were returned from July 2020 onwards, said LTA.

The 2,890 additional COEs in the May to July 2021 from this redistribution marks the last such tranche.