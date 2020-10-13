More COEs available from November to January 2021

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for November 2020 to January 2021 will be 19,954, said the Land Transport Authority (LTA) on Tuesday (Oct 13).

This is an increase from the 18,626 COEs available from August to October.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Category A - for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW - will have a quota of 5,777 from November 2020 to January 2021.

This is lower than the quota of 5,903 from August to October, and works out to an average monthly quota of 1,925.

Category B – for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW – will have a quota of 6,044 from November to January, higher than the previous quarter's 5,188.

Goods vehicles and buses in category C will have a quota of 2,205, with an average monthly quota of 735.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Motorcycles in category D will have a quota of 3,148, an increase from 2,802 in August and October.

COEs in category E, which is open to all vehicles except for motorcycles, will have a quota of 2,780, up from 2,710 in the previous quarter.

Bidding under this quota will start on the first Monday in November.

Advertisement

COE bidding resumed in July, following suspension of exercises in April, May and June due to the closure of motor vehicle dealerships and showrooms as part of COVID-19 restrictions.

19,490 COEs from the suspended bidding exercises will be returned over 24 bidding exercises from Jul 2020 onwards, said LTA.

As announced earlier, one-third of the COEs have been returned for bidding in July to September, and the remaining two-thirds will be returned over October 2020 to June 2021.

There are 4,332 additional COEs in the November to January 2021 quota from this redistribution.

Including the additional COEs from November to January 2021, a total of 12,267 out of the 19,490 COEs have been redistributed for bidding.