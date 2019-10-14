Fewer COEs available from November to January

SINGAPORE: The Certificate of Entitlement (COE) quota for November to January 2020 will fall by 1.7 per cent as compared to the previous quarter, continuing the downward trend since February.

The COE quota for November to January will be 20,498, a drop from the 20,850 from August to October, the Land Transport Authority said in a media release on Monday (Oct 14).

Category A, which is for cars up to 1,600cc and maximum power output not exceeding 97kW, will have a quota of 6,110 COEs, lower than the previous quarter's 6,338.



Category B, which is for cars above 1,600cc or maximum power output above 97kW, will have a quota of 6,071, which is lower than the preceding quarter's 6,251.



Goods vehicles and buses in Category C will have a quota of 1,907, with an average monthly quota of 635.



In Category D, which is for motorcycles, the COE quota is 4,148, down from last quarter's quota of 4,433. The average monthly quota for this quarter is 1,382



Open category vehicles will have a quota of 2,262, with an average monthly quota of 754.