Coffee shop operator jailed for trying to bribe inspection officer with cigarettes

SINGAPORE: A 68-year-old Singaporean man was sentenced to three weeks’ jail on Tuesday (Mar 13) for trying to bribe an inspection officer.

Lam Kim Heng, the business operator of Heng Heng Eating House in Bukit Batok, committed the offence on Oct 14, 2017.

He offered a packet of cigarettes worth S$12.10 to the officer, and asked the officer to inform him in advance of any future inspections at the coffee shop.

The officer was from CPG Facilities Management, which was appointed by the Housing and Development Board (HDB) to check for any violations of HDB regulations, said the Corrupt Practices Investigation Bureau (CPIB) in a media release.

The officer was inspecting the coffee shop when he was approached by Lam who offered him the cigarettes, said CPIB, adding that the officer rejected the bribe and the matter was reported to the authorities.

Anyone convicted of a corruption offence in Singapore can be fined up to S$100,000, jailed up to five years, or both.

