Singapore Mint unveils US-North Korea summit commemorative medallions

SINGAPORE: Gold, silver and base-metal medallions have been unveiled to commemorate the highly anticipated summit in Singapore between US President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

The Singapore Mint announced on Tuesday (Jun 5) that the medallions would not only commemorate the "momentous step to world peace", but also mark Singapore's role "as a neutral host, and an economic and security gateway between the East and the West".

The front of the medallion features a handshake between the two leaders - which is minted with high-relief minting technique - and the national flags of both countries.

The North Korean flag is also depicted on the left, while the US flag is placed on the right. This represents both countries' positions on the political spectrum, explained the Singapore Mint.

The summit date and text "Summit in Singapore" are also minted at the top of the medallion.

The back of the medallion features a peace dove "which embodies the significance of the summit to bring about world peace", said the Singapore Mint.

The national flowers of US and North Korea - the rose and magnolia sieboldii - are also featured on the back.

The gold medallion, which is priced at S$1,380, has 1,000 pieces worldwide with fewer than 200 pieces allocated to Singapore.

The silver medallions to commemorate the summit between US President Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong Un in Singapore on Jun 12. (Images: Singapore Mint)

The silver medallion - which features the flags in colour – is priced at S$118. A total of 10,000 pieces worldwide have been minted, with fewer than 2,000 pieces allocated to Singapore.



The nickel-plated medallions. (Images: Singapore Mint)

The nickel-plated medallion will retail at S$36. The number of pieces to be minted will depend on the demand, Singapore Mint said.

All three commemorative medallions are available for pre-order from Tuesday onwards at Singapore Mint's retail outlets and website.



The White House last month unveiled their own commemorative coin for the summit. It is available for purchase online at the White House gift shop website.