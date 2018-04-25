Cold Storage named as MasterChef Singapore’s official pantry partner

SINGAPORE: Supermarket chain Cold Storage has been named as the official pantry partner of MasterChef Singapore, which will premiere on Sep 2 on Mediacorp's Channel 5.

The announcement by broadcast partner Mediacorp and global content and rights management company, Motion Content Group, on Wednesday (Apr 25) follows the confirmation in February that the local version of the hit TV cooking competition would make its debut here.

Commenting on the partnership, Cold Storage CEO David Goh said: “Cold Storage and MasterChef share the same mission to bring unique culinary experiences to homes and inspire food lovers to create delicious meals. Creating unique dishes is also about fresh, quality ingredients, and this partnership will see home cooks using fresh quality supplies from our wide range of products.”

Chefs Bjorn Shen, Damian D’Silva and Audra Morrice will be the judges on the show.

Mr Shen is best known as the chef and owner of popular restaurant Artichoke, while Mr D'Silva is the executive chef of Folklore, a restaurant that features a Eurasian-Peranakan menu. Ms Morrice was a finalist in the 2012 Australian edition of the cooking competition and a judge on MasterChef Asia.

Apart from airing on Mediacorp's Channel 5, the series will also be available on Toggle's video-on-demand service.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The nationwide casting call for contestants, which has closed, saw an overwhelming response, said MasterChef Singapore.