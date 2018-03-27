Temperatures in Singapore dip to 23.3 degrees Celsius amid widespread rain

SINGAPORE: The weather was chillier than usual on Tuesday night (Mar 27) as temperatures dipped amid widespread rain.

Temperatures in Clementi fell to 23.7 degrees Celsius at around 10pm and was 23.3 degrees Celsius at Pulau Ubin, according to the Meteorological Service’s website. The temperatures in other parts of Singapore ranged between 24 and 25.4 degrees Celsius.

(Graphic: Meteorological Service Singapore)

It was raining in most areas, although the Met Service said the rain is expected to clear later in the night. Thunderstorms are expected on Wednesday afternoon, it said.

(Graphic: Meteorological Service Singapore)

Temperatures for the next four days are expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius, with thunderstorms in the afternoon on most days, it added.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In its latest weather outlook, the Met Service said the prevailing northeast monsoon is expected to persist in the second half of March. Thunderstorms due to daytime heating of land areas are expected on five to seven days, although these are expected to last around an hour or less in the afternoon, and extend into the evening on one or two days.

In January, Singapore experienced its longest cool spell in the last 10 years, with daily minimum temperatures dipping to as low as 21.2 degrees Celsius.