Collaboration, openness important for air traffic management across region: ICAO

SINGAPORE: A "more open attitude" towards flight data sharing is important, when implementing Air Traffic Flow Management systems across the region and globally, said Dr Fang Liu, secretary-general of the International Civil Aviation Organisation (ICAO) on Monday (Nov 20).

She was speaking at the inaugural session of the ICAO Air Traffic Flow Management (ATFM) Global Symposium held at Marina Bay Sands.



ATFM is a framework to precisely coordinate the take-off and landing by flight planners and Air Traffic Management professionals at the departure and destination airports, and through the dynamic routing of flights around constrained airspaces.



With the increase of air traffic across the world, especially in the Asia Pacific region, the implementation of ATFM can help optimise existing capacities of air traffic management systems, said Dr Liu.



"This advance and real-time coordination helps to avoid aircraft reaching their destinations and being placed into costly holding patterns, as well as permitting ATM professionals in general to be much more responsive when dealing with unexpected weather or other events," she said.



And for this to happen, countries must be willing to fully commit to, and support a more open, and collaborative international flight information environment, noted Dr Liu.



Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore director-general Kevin Shum said that work has been done on a "Distributed Multi-Nodal ATFM Network", covering most states in the region.



"This distributed multi-Nidal ATFM network has proven itself, with clear savings in fuel burn and reductions in delays. Nonetheless, there is still much scope for improvement, not just in the region but also beyond."