4 men under investigation for collecting donations door-to-door without licence

SINGAPORE: Four men aged between 18 and 24 are under investigation for allegedly collecting donations door-to-door and in public areas without a licence, the police said on Saturday (Apr 7).

Between Mar 2 and 19, the police received several reports from members of the public saying that they were approached by youths asking for donations. In some of the cases, the youths also tried to sell mobile phone accessories.

The youths claimed they were representing an organisation and said that the donations and proceeds of the sales would go to the underprivileged and former convicts, the police said.

Preliminary investigations found that the four suspects did not have a licence to solicit for donations or to collect funds. They are also believed to be involved in a series of similar cases, the police said.

If found guilty, they each face a fine of up to S$5,000 and up to two years in jail.

The police advised members of the public who are approached for donations to check the validity of the fundraiser’s licence by:

