Comedian Trevor Noah coming to Singapore, Hong Kong in August

SINGAPORE: Comedian and late night TV host Trevor Noah will be putting up his first stand-up show in Singapore in August, organisers announced on Tuesday (May 21).

The South African comedian, host of the popular US programme The Daily Show, will perform at 7pm at The Star Theatre in Singapore on Aug 19 as part of his Loud And Clear Asia tour, organised by LA Comedy Live and Adrian Bohm Presents.

The general public in Singapore can purchase their tickets starting on Friday at 10am through ticketing agent SISTIC or any SISTIC authorised agent.

American Express card holders may purchase presale tickets. Centurion Card and Express Platinum Card members can purchase their tickets starting from Wednesday 10am and 4.30pm respectively, while other members can do so starting from Thursday 10am.

Excluding SISTIC booking fees, standard ticket prices range from S$98 to S$198.

After Singapore, Noah will head to Hong Kong, where he will perform at the Grand Hall of the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition on Aug 21.

The Hong Kong general public can purchase their tickets through official ticketing agent HKTicketing. Excluding customer service fees, prices will range from HK$588 to HKS1,088 (S$103 to S$191).