Passenger alights moving taxi after driver faints along ECP; ComfortDelGro apologises

SINGAPORE: Taxi operator ComfortDelGro has issued an apology after one of its drivers fainted while driving along the East Coast Parkway (ECP) on Friday (Mar 8).

A video, taken from a dashboard camera and uploaded on Facebook, showed the cab swerving across two lanes and hitting the divider twice.

Other vehicles stopped or slowed down to avoid colliding with the cab.

The video also showed the passenger alighting the taxi as it was moving along the expressway and getting into a red car that had stopped a distance behind.



The taxi continued moving and slowly disappeared from sight.

In a statement responding to Channel NewsAsia's queries on Sunday, ComfortDelGro's group chief communications officer Tammy Tan confirmed the incident, which occurred at about 1.30pm on Friday.

"Our taxi driver was travelling with a passenger on the ECP expressway when he blacked out momentarily," said Ms Tan.

"When he came to, he realised that his passenger had disembarked. He wanted to get off the expressway to seek medical help and continued driving slowly until he was out of the expressway and at the Rochor Road exit gantry," she said, adding that the driver then called for assistance.



He was warded in hospital for observation.

Ms Tan also said that the company was in touch with the passenger and would be sending a hamper and vouchers to him as a gesture of goodwill.

“We would also like to apologise to all affected motorists for this incident and thank the private car lady driver for her kind assistance," said Ms Tan.

Police confirmed a report had been made and that they were investigating the incident.