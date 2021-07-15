ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi to close after 4 COVID-19 cases detected

SINGAPORE: The ComfortDelGro Driving Centre in Ubi will shut for two weeks starting Thursday (Jul 15) after four COVID-19 cases were linked to the training facility.

"We were informed by the Ministry of Health (MOH) today that there are four COVID-19 cases linked to our driving centre.



“Accordingly, we have been directed to close our operations for two weeks,” said Ms Tammy Tan, ComfortDelGro's Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer.

The closure took effect at 5pm on Thursday and will go on until Jul 29. The service points at Kovan and Tampines will also be shut during this period.



ComfortDelGro did not respond to CNA’s queries on whether the COVID-19 cases were instructors or students at the driving centre.

Due to the closures, all theory and practical tests booked until that date will be cancelled, Ms Tan said, adding that fees will be refunded by the Traffic Police.

All physical lessons will also be cancelled, along with the Driver Improvement Point System (DIPS) and safe driving courses. Fees will be refunded to learners.

"Automatic cancellations of these lessons will not affect your cancellation count. Online theory lessons will be conducted as scheduled," the driving centre said separately in a Facebook post.



“We are deeply sorry for the inconvenience caused and will do the best we can to assist all affected learners,” said Ms Tan.

“Our priority is the welfare of our learners, visitors and staff. All driving centre staff have been advised to work from home while deep cleaning will be carried out on our premises," she added.

"They have also been encouraged to monitor their health and encouraged to take swab tests if needed.”

Singapore has seen a spike in COVID-19 cases in recent days.

It reported 42 new locally transmitted COVID-19 cases on Thursday, including 33 linked to a KTV cluster. The cluster, which was first detected on Monday, has since expanded to include 87 cases.



