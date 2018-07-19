ComfortDelGro's new fully electric taxis go on trial in Singapore

SINGAPORE: Two fully electric taxis with fast-charging capabilities have gone on trial in Singapore, ComfortDelGro Taxi announced on Thursday (Jul 19).

The two Hyundai Ioniq taxis are fully electric, unlike the existing petrol-electric hybrid taxis by ComfortDelGro Taxi, and can be fully charged in under 30 minutes, the transport company said in a media release.

A fully charged electric Ioniq taxi can travel more than 200km, ComfortDelGro Taxi said. It is also cheaper to fully charge the electric Ioniq taxi as the cost of charging is only a third of the cost of diesel for the same distance, the company added.



"We have been looking for a reliable, safe and faster charging electric vehicle for quite a while now," said Mr Ang Wei Neng, CEO of ComfortDelGro Taxi. "We wanted one that would offer cabbies the shortest or fastest charging time because time is of essence to them."

The electric Ioniq taxi is equipped with smart battery technology. (Photo: ComfortDelGro Taxi)

Electric Ioniq taxis, which have a flagdown fare of S$3.90, can be charged at a DC fast charging station at Komoco Motors at Alexandra Road, ComfortDelGro Taxi said.

They are also equipped with smart battery technology, which allows the vehicle's battery to be charged with electric energy during deceleration and braking using the paddle-shift regenerative braking system, ComfortDelGro Taxi said. The battery can also be charged as the taxi goes on a downslope.



Features similar to the petrol-electric hybrid taxis are also available in the electric Ioniq taxis. These include the lane keeping assist system, autonomous emergency braking, smart cruise control and blind spot detecting technologies.

