ComfortDelGro signs S$30.2 million deal, expands into patient transport in Australia

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro has signed a A$30 million (S$30.2 million) deal marking its expansion into Australia's patient transportation business, the company announced on Monday (Apr 9).

In a media release, ComfortDelGro said it has acquired all the shares in National Patient Transport (NPT), one of the largest private providers of non-emergency patient transport services in Australia, enabling it to "broaden its competency beyond its existing businesses" including bus, car rental and leasing, rail, taxi and outdoor advertising.

NPT operates in Victoria, New South Wales and Western Australia - three states in which ComfortDelGro already has a strong presence - and offers a range of healthcare transport services to major metropolitan hospital networks.

NPT, which has a fleet of 144 vehicles, also operates a training organisation qualified to deliver and assess non-emergency healthcare transport, first aid and resuscitation courses in Australia.



"The non-emergency patient transport business is experiencing strong growth and one that shows great potential with ageing populations in much of the developed world," said ComfortDelGro's managing director and group CEO Yang Ban Seng.

"With this acquisition, we will be able to use our newly acquired skills set to explore similar opportunities in other geographies," he added.

