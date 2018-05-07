ComfortDelGro to add 200 taxis to its fleet as more drivers sign up

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro Taxi is set to add 200 new hybrid Hyundai Ioniqs to its fleet, bringing it close to 13,000, the company said in a media release on Monday (May 7).



It is the first addition to its fleet in almost one-and-a-half years, according to the company.

The first batch of the new taxis will arrive in June and will be immediately leased out to the "growing line of would-be hirers", ComfortDelGro said.

ComfortDelGro Taxi CEO, Mr Ang Wei Neng, said: “We have seen things settle down lately with more drivers switching from private hire cars as they find driving taxis relatively more stable.

"At the same time, we also see more new drivers who have recently obtained the Taxi Driver's Vocational Licence joining us. We had stopped replacing old taxis for a while but demand has grown in the last few months so we have decided to order new taxis.”



ComfortDelGro Taxi last placed an order for 1,050 taxis in December 2016.

For the month of April, ComfortDelGro Taxi signed on close to 300 new hirers – close to double the same period last year, the company said, adding that drivers have taken on about 9 per cent more booking jobs than they did last year.

With the latest purchase, ComfortDelGro Taxis will represent a market share of about 60 per cent.

