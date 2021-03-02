ComfortDelGro to launch ‘one-stop’ lifestyle and mobility app

SINGAPORE: ComfortDelGro on Tuesday (Mar 2) announced the launch of a “one-stop” lifestyle and mobility app called Zig.

The new app, available from Mar 9, will allow users to book taxis, plan journeys, make dining reservations, place click-to-collect orders at food and beverage outlets, find deals and purchase tickets to attractions and entertainment outlets.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The app is aimed at helping users "connect and commute conveniently, as well as discover new experiences in and around Singapore", said ComfortDelGro in a media release. An interactive map-based interface “makes it easy to search for lifestyle services”, it added.

“This is the first time we are rolling out such an all-in-one lifestyle and mobility app,” said Mr Yang Ban Seng, managing director and group CEO of ComfortDelGro.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“In a digital world, mobility is no longer just about simply transporting people from point A to point B. It is about bringing services to people wherever they are, whenever they need.”

ComfortDelGro's Zig app will be available for download from Mar 9. (Photo: ComfortDelGro)

Zig’s current partners include Chope and Klook, said ComfortDelGro. The app will initially offer more than 1,500 dining options and more than 300 entertainment deals including staycations and kayaking excursions.

ComfortDelGro said that Zig has partnered with local brands such as Japanese eatery Gyu Nami and mala xiang guo restaurant MXG Classics to “encourage users to explore districts and neighbourhoods and in doing so, discover ‘hidden gems’”.

Advertisement

Mr Liew Wei Chee, Zig CEO, said: “The user experience of Zig, with its fun persona and bold visual aesthetic, has been designed to give users a whole gamut of features to make lifestyle discovery fun, socially interactive and most importantly, more convenient.”

ComfortDelGro added that more services will be rolled out as Zig’s user base grows, with grocery delivery to be added to the app in future. A loyalty rewards programme will be launched in the second quarter of the year.

Zig can be downloaded on the App Store and the Google Play Store from Mar 9.