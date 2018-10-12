Commissioner of Charities bars two from fundraising

SINGAPORE: The commissioner of Charities (COC) has barred two people - Noryana Mohamed Salleh and Rajzaed Sedik - from conducting fundraising for charitable purposes.

The ban starts from Friday (Oct 12), COC said in a media statement.

"The COC is satisfied that the fundraising appeals carried out by Noryana and Rajzaed were not conducted in good faith, and both individuals are not fit and proper persons to conduct fundraising appeals for charitable, benevolent or philanthropic purposes," the COC said.



The fundraising appeals conducted by them were "improperly administered" and not in compliance with charities regulations, it added.

Both Noryana and Rajzaed are former employees of Bedok Youth Society for the Disabled (BYSD). After they left the organisation, they stole BYSD's collection receipt booklets, using them to deceive donors.

These donors would make donations, believing them to be for BYSD - only to have them pocketed by Noryana and Rajzaed. The total amount collected amounted to about S$10,000.

Both Noryana and Rajzaed were arrested after BYSD reported their unauthorised fundraising to the police.

In an email to Channel NewsAsia, the Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth (MCCY) confirmed that Noryana and Rajzaed were convicted in State Courts for theft and cheating, and sentenced to 36 weeks' jail in May.



The COC urged members of the public to be more discerning when approached by fundraisers and to never feel pressured into making an immediate donation.

