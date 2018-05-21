Common parcel locker system to be piloted in Bukit Panjang, Punggol in October

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

SINGAPORE: A one-year nationwide common parcel locker system will be piloted in Bukit Panjang and Punggol in October, in a move that will allow residents at these two estates to pick up their packages from multiple collection points around-the-clock.

The lockers will be located within 250m of HDB residential blocks, the Info-communications Media Development Authority (IMDA) announced on Monday (May 21).

Bukit Panjang will have 23 locker sites, which will be run by logistics provider Blu Logistics. Punggol will have 39 locker sites, run by Singapore Post .

The locker stations will also be available at eight MRT stations: Bukit Panjang, Chinese Garden, Lakeside, Boon Lay, Punggol, Sengkang, Buangkok and Hougang.

"In terms of educating the consumer, we intend to provide flyers, promotional, educational materials to the consumer, to the HDB resident,” said Mr Freddy Chang, Head of SP Parcels, a subsidiary of Singapore Post.

He added that the parcel lockers will also feature stickers that will guide the consumer.

The locker stations will be available around-the-clock, and customers will require certain information, such as a Collection PIN sent via SMS, in order to access their parcels.

The common parcel locker system also provides greater efficiency and cost savings for retailers and logistics service providers, who will only need to deliver to a single locker station instead of individual homes.

The lockers will be located in Bukit Panjang and Punggol as well as eight MRT stations. (Photos: Kamini Devadass)

The Federated Lockers and Collection Points will be overseen by IMDA.

First announced by Deputy Prime Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam in April 2016, the common delivery network is an initiative to accelerate transformation for the logistics industry.

It aims to complement the rapid growth in Singapore’s e-commerce market, which is estimated to be worth S$7.5 billion in 2027.

Fifteen major logistics industry players, online merchants and marketplaces have signed a Memorandum of Intent with IMDA to use the common parcel system. These include NTUC Fairprice, Ninja Logistics and Lazada Express (Singapore).