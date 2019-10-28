Commonwealth double deaths: Man charged with murder of 56-year-old woman

SINGAPORE: A 22-year-old man was charged with murder on Monday (Oct 28) after two women were found dead at 7A Commonwealth Avenue Sunday night.

Gabriel Lien Goh was charged with murdering 56-year-old Lee Soh Mui, whose body was found at the scene along with another of a 90-year-old woman after the authorities were alerted at around 7.30pm.

Preliminary investigations showed Goh and the two women were related.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force said on Sunday that it took two people to the National University Hospital and pronounced two others dead at the scene.

