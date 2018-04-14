Commonwealth Games: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu takes table tennis silver

GOLD COAST: Singapore’s Yu Mengyu took silver in the women's singles table tennis final at the Commonwealth Games on Saturday (Apr 14).

She lost 4-0 to India's Manika Batra who won the match in about 35 minutes.

Yu, 28, was also a silver medallist at the 2014 Games in Glasgow. Last week, she was part of the Singapore side that lost to India in the women’s team final.

Earlier on Saturday, Yu’s compatriot Feng Tianwei took bronze, defeating Canada’s Mo Zhang.