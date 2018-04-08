Commonwealth Games: Singapore's female paddlers stunned by India in team final

GOLD COAST: Singapore's female paddlers suffered an upset in the table tennis team final on Sunday (Apr 8) after losing to India.

The Singapore team, which comprised of Feng Tianwei, Yu Mengyu, Lin Ye, Zhou Yihan and Zhang Wanling, had to settle for silver after they were beaten 1-3.

The medal was Singapore's first at the 2018 Commonwealth Games. However, the defeat meant that it was Singapore first defeat since the event was introduced in 2002.

Singapore got off to a nervy start after Feng suffered a shock 2-3 loss to India's Manika Batra.

The world No 4 was beaten 8-11, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 7-11 by Batra, who is ranked No 62.



Yu pulled one back for Singapore after beating India's Madhurika Patkar 3-0 in just 24 minutes in the second match.

India then edged ahead in the doubles match when Yu and Zhou were defeated by Patkar and Mouma Das 1-3.

The Singapore pair lost 7-11, 6-11, 11-8, 7-11 in 34 minutes.

In the fourth match, Zhou was roundly beaten by Batra 3-0. She lost 7-11, 4-11, 7-11.

