Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting formally opens in London

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is in London for the summit which will see leaders from 53 countries gather to discuss global and regional issues of concern.

LONDON: The Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting was formally opened at Buckingham Palace on Thursday (Apr 19).



Leaders of 53 nations, including Singapore’s Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, are in London for the week-long summit, which began on Monday and runs till Friday.

They are expected to discuss global and regional issues of concern and review developments in the Commonwealth.

Leaders were hosted by Queen Elizabeth at the formal opening held in the ballroom of Buckingham Palace.

The Commonwealth flag bearer and 53 flag bearers for each Commonwealth country welcomed the Heads of Government at the Friary Court at St James’s Palace. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The opening, which marks the official start of CHOGM, featured a celebratory welcome for leaders which included a guard of honour as well as cultural and musical performances.

They then received an official welcome from UK Prime Minister Theresa May at the Friary Court.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong is greeted by his British counterpart Theresa May and Commonwealth Secretary-General Patricia Scotland at the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting on Thursday (Apr 19). (Photo: Lianne Chia)

Leaders will then convene for their first executive session.

Meetings began in London on Monday with three days of forums – covering youth, women, business and civil society - and culminate with the official retreat for leaders at Windsor Castle on Friday.

At the retreat, heads meet privately to discuss collaboration on global and Commonwealth priorities. They will also consider reform and renewal of the Commonwealth.

Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau at the Official Welcome of CHOGM. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

On Wednesday, Mr Lee met the Duke of York Prince Andrew, according to the Prime Minister’s Office.

They reaffirmed the longstanding ties between Singapore and the UK, and discussed ways to strengthen cooperation amongst the Commonwealth countries.

He also met youths from Singapore who have made contributions to the Commonwealth and their communities.

Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Official Welcome of CHOGM. (Photo: Lianne Chia)

The Commonwealth is a voluntary association of 53 independent countries, almost all of which were formerly under British rule. Altogether, its members make up about a third of the world’s population, and about 40 per cent of the world’s young people.