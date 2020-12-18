Underwear thief suspect to be charged, allegedly involved in spate of Commonwealth estate cases

SINGAPORE: A 43-year-old man was arrested on Friday (Dec 18) for a series of theft of undergarments, police said in a news release.

The police said they were alerted on Thursday when underwear was stolen outside a residential unit along Commonwealth Drive.

The identity of the man was established through enquiries and footage from police cameras.

"Preliminary investigations revealed that the man is believed to be involved in other similar cases in the Commonwealth estate," police said.

The man will be charged in court on Dec 19. If found guilty of theft, the man could face a jail term of up to three years, a fine or both.