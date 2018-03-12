Commuters to enjoy cool, cleaner air at pilot 'smart' bus stop

SINGAPORE: A new smart bus stop that aims to improve commuters’ waiting experience is being put to the test in front of Plaza Singapura, ST Engineering announced on Monday (Mar 12).

Touted as a “world first”, the Airbitat Oasis Smart Bus Stop tackles heat and air pollution to improve the environment at the bus stop.

It features cooling technology which draws in heated ambient air before cooling it to as low as 24 degrees Celsius.

It also has an inbuilt air purifier system to filter out harmful airborne particles.

The pure, cool air is then delivered directly to commuters’ at the bus stop through overhead nozzles.

According to ST Engineering, the system works better than conventional evaporative coolers without using refrigerants or compressors, and is 70 per cent more energy efficient than air-conditioners.

Other features of the bus stop include embedded sensors which can track commuter traffic, computer systems to identify suspicious activities and interactive panels that display real-time information about the environment.

“Designers of Smart Cities need to re-imagine infrastructure and design solutions that improve their liveability for citizens,” said the head of Innosparks, Gareth Tang. Innosparks is an ST Engineering Open Lab.

By harnessing technology and innovation to land transport infrastructure, even “simple daily activities such as waiting for a bus can be greatly improved", Mr Tang said.

The smart bus stop will be tested for 12 months, and findings from the trial will be shared with the Land Transport Authority (LTA) and other government agencies.

“We are pleased to provide a platform for innovative ideas to be test-bedded to improve land transport ... We welcome more local companies to test-bed ideas that could help make commuting more pleasant,” LTA’s group director for public transport Yeo Teck Guan said.