Commuters to undergo security screening at Holland Village MRT station during SMRT-LTA exercise

SINGAPORE: Commuters taking the train from Holland Village MRT station next Sunday (Jul 29) will have to go through a screening detector and put their belongings through an X-ray scanner before they reach the fare gates.



This is part of an emergency preparedness exercise jointly conducted by train operator SMRT and the Land Transport Authority (LTA).

Advertisement

The exercise will be held from 12.30pm to 6pm, and commuters are advised to cater for additional travel time, said SMRT and LTA in a joint news release.

This is the second such exercise to be carried out at a public transport space this year, after the one conducted at Downtown Line’s Newton MRT station in February.

SMRT CEO Lee Ling Wee said that next Sunday's exercise, code-named "Exercise Station Guard" is necessary to put into practice "established response protocols and maintain vigilance".

"It also builds up the confidence and proficiency of our staff so that response plans can be mobilised quickly and effectively during an emergency," he added.



Advertisement

Advertisement

LTA's chief executive Ngien Hoon Ping said the public can expect more of such joint exercises in future, in line with the SGSecure movement.



"We would also like to seek their understanding and cooperation to familiarise and prepare themselves in playing a part to prevent and respond to an attack," he said.



LTA and SMRT added that security measures such as the deployment of portable security screening detectors will be progressively rolled out in the near future.

